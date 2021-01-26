MLB has a sports gambling wild card to protect its media rights

San Francisco Giants Shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) tries his hand at the TV camera before the Major League Baseball game between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants on August 29, 2019 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA. Bob Kupbens | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images)

Major League Baseball is at the media rights negotiating table, and it has a wild card to play. The league's deal with Disney-owned ESPN is in renewal discussions, and the outcome could change how baseball looks on national TV during the week. Some media pundits believe MLB's Monday and Wednesday package is worth $150 million to $200 million per year. The chatter started to circulate when The Athletic reported ESPN is willing to part with some of its baseball content. The story led to predictions that MLB's media rights fees could collapse. "I think they will be sold, just not at the asking price of $350 million," media rights expert Dan Cohen told CNBC. Cohen, the senior vice president of Octagon's global media rights consulting division, said he believes MLB will drop its asking price on the package if that's the figure. Not by much, though. "MLB is not looking to give these rights away for free," Cohen said. "There is value for nationally televised baseball games on Monday and Wednesdays." The thing is, it's not exclusive value. And it's making MLB get creative about its future, with permission around sports gambling as leverage.

Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs down Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees during a Summer Camp game at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2020 in New York City. Jim McIsaac | Getty Images

To help its network partners overcome losses due to Covid-19, the league granted them permission to use limited sports gambling advertisement spots. MLB controls what ads are aired during games, though there are still restrictions around sports gambling ads. During its pandemic season, in which networks were shortchanged games, MLB approved the ads and helped its partners. The National Football League pulled a similar move earlier this month, according to the Wall Street Journal. The league provided its national media partners more ad slots during its postseason games and Super Bowl LV. Sports gambling companies like DraftKings and FanDuel are spending millions on marketing. One of the best options for them is to buy ads around sports content. The spending should continue. That means the MLB can once again increase the number of ad spots it provides to networks. The partners will collect their fees and pay MLB a slice. In a way, the league is protecting its media rights.

Nothing exclusive

ESPN has a reason to devalue the MLB's package. And again, the games on Monday and Wednesday aren't exclusive. In 2012, it agreed to pay the MLB $700 million annually in an eight-year, $5.6 billion deal. ESPN gets an exclusive Sunday game and rights to the Home Run Derby. But on Monday and Wednesday, regional sports networks also air the games, giving in-market consumers no incentive to watch ESPN's telecast. "If the (New York) Yankees or (Philadelphia) Phillies games are available on a regional network, they get most of the ratings, and ESPN doesn't do that well with its national game," said long-time TV executive and former president of CBS Sports Neal Pilson. "I always wondered why ESPN has that package in the first place," added Pilson. "And if they are giving it up now, I think that's a smart move." Octagon analysts used 108 out of 114 games in the last three years to determine average viewership on the Monday-Wednesday package on ESPN, not including ESPN2 broadcasts. The findings: an average viewership of 761,434 in 2018, which dropped to approximately 632,000 in 2019. Viewership dropped to an average of 358,947 in 2020, but sports viewership was also impacted by the pandemic, social unrest and the U.S. presidential race. "I call them semi-exclusives," added Cohen. "Sometimes you're talking the big markets – New York, LA, Chicago, Boston, Philly – but you're still missing 90 percent of the rest of the country." But lacking exclusivity and other league rights, like the National Hockey League, which is up for bid, MLB may have a new home for its package. ESPN an MLB declined to comment due to active negotiations.

Source: MLB

MLB getting creative