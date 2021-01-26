Etsy shares jump 9% after Elon Musk tweets he 'kinda loves' the e-commerce stock

Executives of Etsy applaud as they open the Nasdaq MarketSite ahead of Etsy's initial public offering in New York, April 16, 2015.

Shares of Etsy are popping on Tuesday after Tesla chief Elon Musk sent a simple tweet about the e-commerce company.

Ety's stock rose 9% in premarket trading following Musk's tweet that said "I kinda love Etsy."

The e-commerce company wasn't moving at all in the premarket prior to Musk's early morning call out. It's now set to be the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 when markets open.

While Musk's opinion certainly holds a lot of weight with investors, the spike in the stock on his short message is another sign of wild, speculative trading in the market recently. Musk is no stranger to wild activity on Twitter, with a history of influencing stock prices, especially Tesla shares, with bold statements on the social media platform.

Musk infamously tweeted last year that Tesla's stock was "too high," sending shares even higher a week later.