UK's coronavirus death toll surpasses 100,000

LONDON — The U.K.'s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has hit 100,000, the grim milestone reached on Tuesday as a recent surge in infections continues to put pressure on hospitals and emergency services.

The latest data from the government showed a further 1,631 people had died within 28 days of a positive test. To date, the U.K. has recorded over 3.6 million infections.

Britain has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic that emerged in the country almost a year ago. The first two reported Covid-19 cases were in the tourist town of York in northern England on Jan. 31 2020.

Now, a year later and the U.K. is in its third national lockdown and is battling a surge in infections, and subsequent hospitalizations and deaths, caused by a more transmittable variant of the virus. First discovered in southeast England in September 2020, the mutation then spread to London and is now responsible for the majority of new infections in Britain. This has led to a higher number of people going into hospital, putting extreme pressure on the health care system.