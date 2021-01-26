Watch top business and health leaders discuss how to get vaccines to everyone

[The stream is slated to start at 06:00 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Now that major pharmaceutical companies have developed effective coronavirus vaccines, the next big challenge is shipping them to as many people as possible.

The vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, for example, has to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit), and once thawed, can only be stored at refrigerated temperatures for up to five days.

To discuss the issue, CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum is joined by a panel of experts including Deutsche Post CEO Frank Appel, Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong, Gavi CEO Seth Berkley and Lufthansa Cargo Chief Commercial Officer Dorothea von Boxberg.

