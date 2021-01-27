Here's what every analyst expects from Facebook's earnings report

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on "An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors" in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC on October 23, 2019.

Despite a myriad of issues and controversies that continue to swirl, Wall Street analysts are staying bullish heading into Facebook's fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the bell.

Shares are only up 0.62% percent this month but the stock remains well-positioned and likely headed higher, according to analysts.

The company is expected to benefit from a return to digital ad spending along with a boost in active users as more consumers continue to remain home.

To be sure, regulatory overhang remains an issue worth watching but one analysts believe the company can overcome.

Investors will also be closely watching for any revenue ramifications caused by a forthcoming privacy change around Apple's identifier for advertisers (known as IDFA) that makes it easier for an iPhone user to opt in or out of an app tracking the consumer's activities.

Here's what analysts say to expect from Facebook's earnings: