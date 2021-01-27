Blinken calls key allies in first actions as secretary of State

Antony J. Blinken, of New York, speaks during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, January 19, 2021.

In his first handful of hours on the job, the nation's new secretary of State spoke to several of America's closest allies.

Antony Blinken, who was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday, spoke to his counterparts from Mexico, Canada, Japan and South Korea.

Blinken, a veteran diplomat, told lawmakers during his confirmation hearings last week that he would focus on reengaging with America's allies in the wake of the Trump administration's "America First" foreign policy. President Joe Biden is seeking to reset the nation's relationship with its allies.

The nation's top diplomat spoke with Mexico Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, emphasizing "our shared interest in security and economic integration, as well as our focus on an orderly and humane approach to migration," according to a statement from State spokesperson Ned Price.

Mexico is the United States' second largest trading partner and second-largest export market. Under the Trump administration, the U.S. renegotiated the 24-year old North American Trade Agreement into what is now the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA which supports mutually beneficial trade leading to freer markets, fairer trade, and robust economic growth in North America.

In his conversation with Canada Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, the two discussed how to "strengthen the broader North American partnership and to address shared challenges, including COVID-19 and climate change, among many others," the statement read.

The U.S. and Canada maintain a working relationship which includes defense arrangements, upholding security standards and economic competitiveness that sees $2 billion goods and services traded a day.

Meanwhile, Blinken and South Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha "affirmed the enduring strength and importance of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity for a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

South Korea donated over 2 million masks and facilitated nearly 750,000 Covid-19 tests to the U.S. After Biden's Inauguration, South Korea's president tweeted congratulations:

North Korea remains a key source of tension in the region. Biden said at a debate during the campaign he will only meet with Kim Jong Un if the country scales back its nuclear arsenal.

Blinken's communication with Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi followed a similar thread, highlighting the need for a free and open trade in the Indo-Pacific region.

Blinken was slated to hold his first press briefing from the State Department later Wednesday.