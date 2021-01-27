Covid live updates: Covid vaccine production won’t bring global herd immunity until mid-2022, says professor

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, in defense of the drugmaker's delayed Covid vaccine rollout to the EU, said the 27-member bloc ordered three months later than the U.K., however, the company is "working 24/7" to fix production issues, reports CNBC's Holly Ellyatt.

The European medicines regulator is expected to approve AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine by the end of the week. The EU was expecting around 80 million doses by the end of March but will reportedly receive only around 31 million doses.

Soriot said that as soon as the vaccine is approved by the European Medicines Agency, "we will be shipping at least 3 million doses immediately to Europe, then we'll have another shipment about a week later and then the third or fourth week of February. And the target is to deliver 17 million doses by February."

—Melodie Warner