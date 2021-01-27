Covid live updates: Covid vaccine production won’t bring global herd immunity until mid-2022, says professor

LIVE UPDATES
The number of global coronavirus infections has crossed the 100 million mark in just about 13 months. With the discovery of new Covid-19 strains that may be more contagious, many nations are starting to resume or tighten international travel restrictions. The U.S. government on Tuesday started requiring air travelers to show proof of a recent, negative Covid test before boarding flights to the United States. Meanwhile, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers she didn't want a complete travel ban but argued there should be no tourism.
The U.S. is recording at least 166,384 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,349 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, in defense of the drugmaker's delayed Covid vaccine rollout to the EU, said the 27-member bloc ordered three months later than the U.K., however, the company is "working 24/7" to fix production issues, reports CNBC's Holly Ellyatt.
The European medicines regulator is expected to approve AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine by the end of the week. The EU was expecting around 80 million doses by the end of March but will reportedly receive only around 31 million doses.
Soriot said that as soon as the vaccine is approved by the European Medicines Agency, "we will be shipping at least 3 million doses immediately to Europe, then we'll have another shipment about a week later and then the third or fourth week of February. And the target is to deliver 17 million doses by February."
Many Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers are attempting to figure out ways to expand their production capacities, Prashant Yadav, an affiliate professor of technology and operations management at INSEAD, told CNBC.