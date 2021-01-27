Skip Navigation
Watch PepsiCo's CEO and top UN officials discuss the future of food systems

[The stream is slated to start at 11:15 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

More than 1 billion tons of food is wasted every year. And agriculture is still a major driving force of climate change.

With world leaders looking to ensure the post-coronavirus recovery is one that's sustainable and inclusive, the need to improve farming and food systems has never been more urgent.

To discuss the key issues at stake, CNBC's Steve Sedgwick speaks with a panel of experts at the virtual Davos Agenda, including:

  • Dongyu Qu, director-general of the the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization
  • Wiebe Draijer, chairman of the managing board at Rabobank
  • Ramon Laguarta, CEO of PepsiCo
  • Carlos Alvarado Quesada, president of Costa Rica
  • Agnes Kalibata, special envoy for the United Nations' Food Systems Summit
  • Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations

