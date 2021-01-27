Watch ad veteran Maurice Lévy and other execs discuss the future of online safety

Global regulators are scrambling to rein in internet giants over the distribution of harmful and inaccurate content online. Those efforts have only been accelerated by the spread of misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. election.

CNBC's Karen Tso speaks with Plan International CEO Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, Publicis Groupe Chairman of the Supervisory Board Maurice Lévy and the World Economic Forum's Kirstine Stewart about the policies, practices and partnerships required to improve online safety.

