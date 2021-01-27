Goldman Sachs picks 10 'high-growth' Chinese stocks with further to go

Goldman Sachs has named the Chinese stocks to buy in order to cash in on the country's "clean tech revolution."

The bank's analysts described this year as an "inflection point" for clean energy in China, and estimated that the country's ambition to become carbon neutral by 2060 was a $16 trillion investment opportunity.

Off the back of this, they identified a number stocks that are "high-growth leaders amid a rising tide."

Of its 10 buy-rated stocks across the clean tech sectors, the analysts said five have an upside potential of more than 30%.

Here's the full list: