Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Goldman Sachs picks 10 'high-growth' Chinese stocks with further to go

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Share
A bird’s-eye view of a large solar farm in Fujian Province, China
Zhihao | Moment | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs has named the Chinese stocks to buy in order to cash in on the country's "clean tech revolution."

The bank's analysts described this year as an "inflection point" for clean energy in China, and estimated that the country's ambition to become carbon neutral by 2060 was a $16 trillion investment opportunity.

Off the back of this, they identified a number stocks that are "high-growth leaders amid a rising tide."

Of its 10 buy-rated stocks across the clean tech sectors, the analysts said five have an upside potential of more than 30%.

Here's the full list:

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProHere's what every major analyst expects from Apple's first-quarter earnings Wednesday
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProHere’s a list of the most shorted stocks that could be targets for the Reddit crowd
Yun Li
CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: Chasing hyped stocks not new, markets consolidating instead of falling
Michael Santoli
Read More