51 million Americans increased their credit card debt because of Covid

In times of financial distress, credit cards are one of the easiest ways to access cash.

During the coronavirus crisis, more than half, or 51%, of adults with credit card debt — roughly 51 million people — added to their balances, according to a report by CreditCards.com. And 44% blame the pandemic, the report found.

In addition, Americans' confidence in their ability to pay their card balances fell in January, according to a separate survey from LendingTree.

"Hopefully wider vaccine availability will bring better days soon," said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at CreditCards.com. "Unfortunately, we're not there yet."

More from Personal Finance:

A financial snapshot of America one year after Covid

What to do to get your $600 stimulus check

'Tax the rich' policies may make sense in a K-shaped economy

Even as some people are spending less and saving more, many people are still struggling, Rossman said. "That's the K-shaped recovery in a nutshell."

This so-called K-shaped recovery has split the nation nearly in half, with the wealthiest Americans faring even better than before, while millions more have lost their jobs or faced other setbacks.

Overall, credit card balances fell slightly, according to the most recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, following a sharp decline in spending due to the pandemic, as well as the number of households that paid down existing credit card debt and shored up their finances.

The average balance is now around $5,315, down from $6,194 one year ago.