Nationalism 'is not the way forward': New Zealand minister calls for more trade relationships

A general view of a Australian flag is seen outside the Great Hall of the People on April 9, 2013 in Beijing, China.

SINGAPORE — Nationalism is not the way to go in diplomatic relations, New Zealand's trade minister told CNBC as he called for more multilateral trade and ties worldwide.

In fact, the world needs to build up its "overall security" — especially now during the Covid-19 pandemic, Damien O'Connor told "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday, as part of CNBC's coverage of World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.

"Nationalism is not the way forward – we hope to build multilateral trade and diplomatic relationships across the world and play our part," added O'Connor, who is also the country's agriculture minister.

In the past few years, protectionism and nationalism have taken a front seat, as countries like the U.S. and some in Europe focus mainly on their domestic economies and issues, sometimes at the expense of cooperation and collaboration with others.

Experts have called the strained ties between the U.S. and China the new "Cold War," as tensions spilled from the trade front to technology and other areas.

They have also warned the coronavirus pandemic will trigger more protectionist policies among countries, as they seek to limit the economic damage of the virus.

On Tuesday, New Zealand signed a trade agreement with China, which gives Kiwi exports greater access to the Asian economic giant. The deal paves the way for tariffs to be either removed or reduced on many New Zealand goods, ranging from dairy and seafood to timber.