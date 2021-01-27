Watch live: White House holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The White House is set to hold its first Covid-19 press briefing with the Biden administration's team of medical experts as the country battles its deadliest month in the pandemic yet.

The briefing is expected to be heavily focused on science-based data and will give the nation its first substantial look at how the new president will keep the public informed on the unfolding coronavirus pandemic. The Biden administration plans to hold these briefings three days a week, officials said earlier this week.

On Monday, Biden announced a slew of efforts aimed at increasing supplies and boosting the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine.

