Watch Putin speak at Davos amid outcry over Navalny detention

Russian President Vladimir Putin is speaking at Davos Agenda, a virtual event organized by the World Economic Forum.

It comes amid outcry from the international community over the detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Protests took place across Russia on Saturday, and were principally in support of Navalny, a prominent anti-corruption campaigner and critic of Putin.

Navalny was detained on Jan. 17 immediately upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he had been treated following nerve agent poisoning last August. Putin was accused of being behind the poisoning; the Kremlin denies any involvement.

