What to watch today: Futures point to Dow, Nasdaq drops after earnings

President Joe Biden is calling on the nation's top scientists and public health experts to regularly update Americans about the Covid pandemic, which has claimed more than 425,000 lives in the U.S. Beginning Wednesday, administration experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, will host briefings three times a week. (CNBC)



* Democrats prep Biden's virus aid package with or without Republicans (AP)

* France's Sanofi to help make rival vaccine, even as its vaccine candidate stalls (AP)

* Biden to reopen 'Obamacare' markets for Covid relief (AP)

Biden said Tuesday the U.S. government is working to purchase an additional 200 million doses of Covid vaccines, split evenly between Pfizer's shots and Moderna's, in a move that could provide enough doses for nearly every American to get fully inoculated by the fall. (AP)



* Biden's Justice Department rescinds 'zero tolerance' immigration rule (AP)

* Biden to suspend new oil and gas leasing on federal land (WSJ)

A large-scale GOP defection that would ultimately purge Trump from the party appears unlikely. Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Tuesday for an attempt to dismiss the former president's second impeachment trial. Only five Republican senators rejected the challenge, which failed in the narrowly divided but Democratically controlled Senate. The trial is set to start on Feb. 8. (AP)



* Sen. Patrick Leahy, set to preside over Trump impeachment, returns home after brief hospitalization (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer will replace Stefano Pessina as CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), the drugstore chain confirmed in a statement. Starbucks had announced Brewer's departure earlier in the day, saying she is leaving at the end of February for a CEO position at an undisclosed publicly traded company. (CNBC)

* Starbucks tops earnings estimates even as U.S. recovery hurt by Covid resurgence (CNBC)

* Walmart bets bigger on online grocery as it ramps up automated fulfillment at local stores (CNBC)

AT&T (T) beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and also added a greater-than-expected number of post-paid phone subscribers. Separately, AT&T was hit with a $1.35 billion lawsuit by Seattle-based Network Apps, which accused AT&T of stealing its device synchronization technology following the end of a joint venture between the two companies. Shares of AT&T fell 2.5% in the premarket. (CNBC)

Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon saw his pay slashed by just over a third for 2020 as part of a punishment for the bank's role in the 1MDB scandal. Goldman, which saw its highest revenue in over a decade last year despite the pandemic, has admitted to wrongdoing during its time working for the now-infamous Malaysian government development fund. (CNBC)



* Sheldon Adelson's casino empire installs new leadership after his death (WSJ)