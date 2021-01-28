5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
U.S. stock futures were lower Thursday, one day after the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw steep declines of more than 2%. Concern deepened about heightened speculative trading activity around soaring short-squeezed GameStop. Dow futures were modestly higher Thursday, but Nasdaq futures were lower on weakness in Apple, Tesla and Facebook after earnings. On Wednesday, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved further away from their record highs earlier this month. The Dow and S&P 500 turned negative for 2021, but the Nasdaq remained nearly 3% higher year to date.
The government just released two key economic reports: Gross domestic product and weekly jobless claims. Fourth-quarter GDP advanced 4%, a bit below estimates. Initial jobless claims for the week ending Jan. 23 totaled a still-elevated Covid level of 847,000 but fewer than expected.
GameStop shares soared yet again to as high as around $500 in Thursday's premarket, as the Reddit-driven retail momentum continued to heat up. The brick-and-mortar video game retailer's stock reversed losses in overnight trading, surging over 45% at one stage. The move followed a more than 130% rally on Wednesday in heavy volume, pushing its week-to-date gains to 466%. The stock was worth about $40 just a week ago. It was worth around $6 a few months ago.
Major airlines reported quarterly results before the opening bell, with shares of heavily shorted American soaring more than 45% despite the carrier posting a record fourth-quarter loss and facing difficult months ahead as new travel restrictions and a slow rollout of vaccines cloud hopes for a near-term recovery.
Dow stock McDonald's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of estimates. But the fast-food chain said U.S. same-store sales jumped to 5.5%, crediting marketing investments and promotional activity during the pandemic. Shares were modestly lower in premarket trading.
Shares of Apple, Tesla and Facebook were lower in the premarket, the morning after the tech giants reported quarterly results. In the case of Apple, whose stock soared more than 80% in the past 12 month, shares might be taking a breather despite the company's most profitable quarter ever.
Facebook beat estimates with quarterly earnings and revenue, but the stock was basically flat in the premarket after the company said Apple's planned privacy changes may make it more difficult for Facebook to target users with ads. Facebook shares were up 26% in the past year as of Wednesday's close.
Tesla's quarterly earnings missed estimates, though revenue exceeded expectations. The high-flying stock, up over 670% in the past 12 months, was under some pressure after the company did not provide a clear vehicle delivery target for 2021.
Some market pros see the frenzied short squeezes in GameStop and other shorted stocks as signs of a bubble brewing, but the Federal Reserve doesn't seem to. For that reason, investors expect asset prices could continue to rise. At his post meeting briefing Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was asked about the potential of Fed policy to fuel bubbles in markets and housing. Powell explained that the Fed has had to use its extraordinary policy to help the economy with still more than 9 million people out of work.
