5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Futures fall as tech stocks face pressure

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: The New York Stock Exchange

2. GameStop resumes rise after overnight dip

GameStop store signage is seen on January 27, 2021 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

GameStop shares soared yet again to as high as around $500 in Thursday's premarket, as the Reddit-driven retail momentum continued to heat up. The brick-and-mortar video game retailer's stock reversed losses in overnight trading, surging over 45% at one stage. The move followed a more than 130% rally on Wednesday in heavy volume, pushing its week-to-date gains to 466%. The stock was worth about $40 just a week ago. It was worth around $6 a few months ago.

3. American Airlines stock soars more than 45%

A person walks at Reagan National Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Arlington, U.S. November 25, 2020. Hannah McKay | Reuters

Major airlines reported quarterly results before the opening bell, with shares of heavily shorted American soaring more than 45% despite the carrier posting a record fourth-quarter loss and facing difficult months ahead as new travel restrictions and a slow rollout of vaccines cloud hopes for a near-term recovery. Dow stock McDonald's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of estimates. But the fast-food chain said U.S. same-store sales jumped to 5.5%, crediting marketing investments and promotional activity during the pandemic. Shares were modestly lower in premarket trading.

4. Tech stocks under pressure after earnings

Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals the new iPhone 12. Source

Shares of Apple, Tesla and Facebook were lower in the premarket, the morning after the tech giants reported quarterly results. In the case of Apple, whose stock soared more than 80% in the past 12 month, shares might be taking a breather despite the company's most profitable quarter ever. Facebook beat estimates with quarterly earnings and revenue, but the stock was basically flat in the premarket after the company said Apple's planned privacy changes may make it more difficult for Facebook to target users with ads. Facebook shares were up 26% in the past year as of Wednesday's close. Tesla's quarterly earnings missed estimates, though revenue exceeded expectations. The high-flying stock, up over 670% in the past 12 months, was under some pressure after the company did not provide a clear vehicle delivery target for 2021.

5. Fed doesn't seem worried about manic trading

Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a virtual news conference in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images