The 10 best cities for that work-from-home life

Chandler, Arizona
DenisTangneyJr | iStock | Getty Images

Since March, about 64% of companies have allowed "most" or "all" of their employees to work from home, and the trend is expected to continue through 2021, according to a new report by The National Association for Business Economics.

The shift has caused many, particularly big city dwellers, to relocate, looking for a cheaper cost of living and more space for a better quality of life.

So with so many work-from-homers on the move, what are the best cities for remote workers?

To answer that question, Apartment Guide looked at key factors in the county's most populated cities, from average rent and square footage to the cost of family cell phone bills and internet speeds.

Here are the top 10 best cities to work from home, according to Apartment Guide. (All rent and square footage numbers are based on the average two-bedroom apartment.)

1. Chandler, Arizona

Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,960.88

Average square footage: 1,187

2. Cincinnati, Ohio

Average rent: $1,526.99

Average square footage: 1,094

3. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Average rent: $1,062.11

Average square footage: 1,060

4. Charlotte, North Carolina

Average rent: $1,597.95

Average square footage: 1,138

5. Raleigh, North Carolina

Average rent: $1,356.23

Average square footage: 1,081

6. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Average rent: $1,021.14

Average square footage: 995

7. Gilbert, Arizona

Average rent: $1,021.14

Average square footage: 995

8. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Average rent: $2,134.46

Average square footage: 1,084

9. Atlanta, Georgia

Average rent: $2,245.35

Average square footage: 1,142

10. Columbus, Ohio

Average rent: $1,518.63

Average square footage: 1,080

