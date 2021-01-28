Skip Navigation
Beware these ETFs containing a GameStop bubble that could pop

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Pedestrians walk past a GameStop Corp. store in New York, U.S.
Bloomberg | Getty Images

GameStop's speculative mania driven by retail traders will have ramifications beyond just holders of the stock and options. Several popular exchange-traded funds now have sizable positions in GameStop, raising the risk of a significant loss for holders of these funds who may be unaware of the rising position in the controversial shares.

GameStop shares climbed once again on Thursday with its market value ballooning to $28 billion. Wall Street analysts expect GameStop to come back down to earth after the point-and-click traders encouraged on by message board mania eases or the vigilante crowd moves onto another name.

