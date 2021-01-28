Ad guru Maurice Levy says social media firms must not decide 'who has the right to speak'

Social media companies alone must not be able to decide who has the right to speak, according to the chair of one of the world's largest advertising giants, citing what he described as the "debatable" example of the crackdown on former President Donald Trump.

Maurice Levy, chairman of the supervisory board at Publicis, said on Thursday that it was important to recognize the scale and complexity of managing the future of online safety.

He praised social media companies for adopting a "more active role" in rooting out harmful content on their platforms in recent years, saying they were no longer "in denial" over the need to do so.

However, he questioned the action taken against Trump after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Trump was banned permanently by Twitter and suspended indefinitely by Facebook, with a string of other tech companies also taking steps to restrict his reach on their platforms.

"It is interesting to see that as long as he was president and despite the fact that he was issuing messages which were not really very accurate, very true and very honest, they have not done anything," Levy told CNBC's Karen Tso via videoconference at the virtual Davos Agenda summit.

"It is just that when he was a lame-duck that they decided that, yes, they will act — which is something that is debatable," he continued. "I believe that when it comes to the authority of who should be speaking and who should not be speaking, we should not let them alone be making the decision."