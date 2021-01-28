GameStop head-spinning volatility may be only the beginning of a new wave

A GameStop store in Hollywood, California, busy with customers waiting in line to enter the video game retailer on January 27, 2021.

Trading in GameStop has reached fever-pitched levels that shows little sign of breaking.

Despite the plunge in prices during Thursday's session after several brokerages put limits on buying and selling, the stock is up a head-spinning 500 percent in a week.

It's possible this is just the beginning of a new wave for Wall Street.

"The people are saying, 'Screw Wall Street,'" said Alex Imas, a behavioral economist at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

Imas said we may be seeing a major change in the power of social media networks when it comes to influencing tradeable assets.

"What we've seen from this episode with GameStop is that networks like Reddit have the power to move a stock faster and further and to hold it at elevated levels longer than believed, and coordination on these platforms is allowing it to happen."

Investors have become used to a system where the stock market provides a place where people get independent signals and decide on their own if it's time to buy or sell. But, Imas said, "these social networks that can be a platform for the large scale coordination of an idea can make an asset depart from its fundamental value."