Here's a fresh list of the biggest Wall Street shorts. Most are getting hit on Thursday

The wild ride in GameStop and other heavily shorted names continued on Thursday, but this time, most of them turned lower sharply, cutting their massive gains this week.

The declines came as brokerage firms Robinhood and Interactive Brokers took steps to restrict purchases in some of Wall Street's most hated names, which had become speculative day traders' targets in the online forum WallStreetBets Reddit.

Here's a list of the most shorted stocks by hedge funds and other short sellers, using the latest data available from exchanges. These names all have a market value above $500 million and have more than 40% of their float (shares available for trading) borrowed and sold short.