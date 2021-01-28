Here's the heavily-shorted global stocks that nobody's talking about

People are reflected in a window at the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney on March 17, 2020.

Amateur traders are frantically buying the most shorted stocks on U.S. markets, causing their share prices to rocket.

Shares of brick-and-mortar gaming shop GameStop have soared over the past couple of weeks, as retail investors on a Reddit forum bought the stock, targeting it because it has been so heavily shorted by Wall Street hedge funds.

Reddit investors have started to pounce on other heavily-shorted stocks as well, including movie theater chain AMC Entertainment and retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond, in their battle to take on short-sellers. Short-sellers buy shares on loan from a broker, with a view to making a profit in the price difference if the stock falls when they resell it.

European firms like Nokia have also been caught up in the storm, but — so far — the most-shorted stocks in places like Tokyo and London appear untouched by the retail traders.

Here's a rundown of some of the most heavily-shorted stocks outside of the U.S.