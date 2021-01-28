Here's the heavily-shorted global stocks that nobody's talking about

Amateur traders are frantically buying the most shorted stocks on U.S. markets, causing their share prices to rocket.
Shares of brick-and-mortar gaming shop GameStop have soared over the past couple of weeks, as retail investors on a Reddit forum bought the stock, targeting it because it has been so heavily shorted by Wall Street hedge funds.
Reddit investors have started to pounce on other heavily-shorted stocks as well, including movie theater chain AMC Entertainment and retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond, in their battle to take on short-sellers. Short-sellers buy shares on loan from a broker, with a view to making a profit in the price difference if the stock falls when they resell it.
European firms like Nokia have also been caught up in the storm, but — so far — the most-shorted stocks in places like Tokyo and London appear untouched by the retail traders.
Here's a rundown of some of the most heavily-shorted stocks outside of the U.S.