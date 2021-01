Apple CEO, Tim Cook waves as he opens the door of the newly renovated Apple Store at Fifth Avenue on September 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Consumer tech giant Apple easily topped sales and earnings expectations for its latest quarter, earning praise from Wall Street analysts even as shares came under pressure.

Apple reported $1.68 in earnings per share on $111.4 billion in revenue, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $1.41 in earnings per share and $103.28 billion in revenue. Most of Apple's business lines, including iPhone and services, had higher-than-expected sales, but the stock was down 2.5% in premarket trading.