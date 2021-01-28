Qualtrics jumps 40% in debut, valuing cloud software vendor at $25 billion

Signage in front of Qualtrics International Inc. headquarters in Provo, Utah, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Cloud software vendor Qualtrics soared in its Nasdaq debut Thursday after the company priced its IPO above the expected range.

The stock, trading under the ticker symbol "XM," opened at $41.85 per share, representing a 40% pop. Qualtrics had priced its shares at $30 a piece, just above its target range of $27 to $29 per share. The company sold about 51.7 million shares.

Based on its opening price, Qualtrics is valued at about $25 billion.

Founded in 2002, Qualtrics sells software that helps businesses gauge how customers use their products so they can improve their offerings. The company aimed to take advantage of surging demand for high-growth cloud software companies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Qualtrics originally planned to go public about two years ago, but instead was acquired by SAP for $8 billion. At the time, it was SAP's second-biggest acquisition ever, following the $8.3 billion purchase of travel and expense software company Concur in 2014.

SAP announced last July that it would spin out Qualtrics while keeping most of its ownership. Qualtrics said in December, in its initial filing to go public, that private equity firm Silver Lake was buying a little over 4% of the stock for $550 million, while co-founder Ryan Smith was purchasing over 1% for $120 million. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are the lead underwriters for Thursday's offering.

Nominations are open for the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50, a list of private start-ups using breakthrough technology to become the next generation of great public companies. Submit by Friday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m. ET.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.