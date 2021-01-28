Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio will not run for Senate in 2022

Representative Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio will not run next year for the U.S. Senate currently held by Sen. Rob Portman, a fellow Republican who announced his retirement earlier this week, Jordan's campaign spokesman said Thursday.

But Jordan's spokesman, when questioned by NBC News, did not explicitly rule out that a possible run by Jordan for Ohio governor in 2022.

"He's going to run for Congress," the spokesman said, when pressed on the governor's race.

Jordan, 56, has represented Ohio's 4th Congressional district since 2007.

He is a staunch supporter for former President Donald Trump, and is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative lawmakers.

Earlier this month, Jordan played a leading role in an unsuccessful effort to prevent the House of Representatives from impeaching Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Cleveland.com first reported that Jordan, who was a two-time NCAA champion wrestler at the University of Wisconsin, will not seek Portman's seat.

