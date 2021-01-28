Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Twitter, Bed Bath & Beyond & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Credit Suisse downgraded SiriusXM to neutral from overweight.
  • Stifel downgraded Colgate-Palmolive and Procter & Gamble to hold from buy.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Twitter to buy from hold.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded eBay to hold from buy.
  • Evercore ISI added a tactical outperform to Snap.
  • Telsey downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to market perform from outperform.
  • Bank of America downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to neutral from buy.
  • Loop downgraded Big Lots to hold from buy.
  • JMP downgraded Tesla to market perform from outperform.
  • Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers to neutral from outperform.
eBay's headquarters in San Jose, California, U.S.
Bloomberg |  Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBed Bath & Beyond downgraded for a sixth time this week as it gets caught up in trading frenzy
Pippa Stevens12 min ago
CNBC ProWells Fargo recommends buying these highly shorted stocks
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProHere's what every analyst expects from Facebook's earnings report
Michael Bloom
Read More