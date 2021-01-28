Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Twitter, Bed Bath & Beyond & more
Published Thu, Jan 28 2021
8:16 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Credit Suisse downgraded SiriusXM to neutral from overweight.
Stifel downgraded Colgate-Palmolive and Procter & Gamble to hold from buy.
KeyBanc upgraded Twitter to buy from hold.
Deutsche Bank downgraded eBay to hold from buy.
Evercore ISI added a tactical outperform to Snap.
Telsey downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to market perform from outperform.
Bank of America downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to neutral from buy.
Loop downgraded Big Lots to hold from buy.
JMP downgraded Tesla to market perform from outperform.
Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers to neutral from outperform.
eBay's headquarters in San Jose, California, U.S.
Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
