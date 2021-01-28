What to watch today: U.S. stocks open higher after a rough Wednesday

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Major airlines reported quarterly results before the opening bell, with shares of heavily shorted American soaring about 50% at one stage, before cutting those gains in half. That action came despite the carrier posting a record fourth-quarter loss and facing difficult months ahead as new travel restrictions and a slow rollout of vaccines cloud hopes for a near-term recovery. (CNBC) Some market pros see the frenzied short squeezes in GameStop and other shorted stocks as signs of a bubble brewing, but the Federal Reserve doesn't seem to. For that reason, investors expect asset prices could continue to rise. (CNBC) Dow stock McDonald's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of estimates. But the fast-food chain said U.S. same-store sales jumped to 5.5%, crediting marketing investments and promotional activity during the pandemic. Shares were modestly higher. (CNBC) Shares of Apple, Tesla and Facebook were mixed, the morning after the tech giants reported quarterly results. In the case of Apple, whose stock soared more than 80% in the past 12 month, shares moving lower might be taking a breather despite the company's most profitable quarter ever. (CNBC) Facebook beat estimates with quarterly earnings and revenue. The stock turned higher. The company also said Apple's planned privacy changes may make it more difficult for Facebook to target users with ads. Facebook shares were up 26% in the past year as of Wednesday's close. (CNBC) Tesla's quarterly earnings missed estimates, though revenue exceeded expectations. The high-flying stock, up over 670% in the past 12 months, was under pressure after the company did not provide a clear vehicle delivery target for 2021. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH