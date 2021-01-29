Skip Navigation
3 reasons why Apple shares are a buy right now, according to one pro

Sam Shead@Sam_L_Shead
Key Points
  • Investors should look at buying Apple shares after the iPhone maker's stock fell this week, according to the chairman of analysis firm Constellation Research.
  • "I think people are cashing out of it (Apple)," Ray Wang told CNBC. "But it's a good dip for a buy for a lot of fundamental reasons."
  • Apple's share price fell 3.5% on Thursday, and was down by another 0.7% in pre-market trading on Friday to $136.14.
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a special event at the company's headquarters of Apple Park in a still image from video taken in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 15, 2020.
Apple Inc. | Reuters

Investors should consider buying Apple shares after the iPhone maker's stock fell this week, according to Ray Wang, the chairman and principal analyst of Silicon Valley-based analysis firm Constellation Research.

Apple's share price fell 3.5% on Thursday, and was down by another 0.7% in pre-market trading on Friday at $136.14.

The fall in share price comes after the company announced a record quarter on Wednesday, posting quarterly revenues of over $100 billion for the first time ever. Most of Apple's business lines, including iPhone and services, had higher-than-expected sales, but the stock fell anyway.

"I think people are cashing out of it (Apple)," Wang told CNBC on Thursday. "But it's a good dip for a buy for a lot of fundamental reasons."

Wang listed three main reasons why Apple's stock is a good buy right now.

