3 reasons why Apple shares are a buy right now, according to one pro

Investors should consider buying Apple shares after the iPhone maker's stock fell this week, according to Ray Wang, the chairman and principal analyst of Silicon Valley-based analysis firm Constellation Research.
Apple's share price fell 3.5% on Thursday, and was down by another 0.7% in pre-market trading on Friday at $136.14.
The fall in share price comes after the company announced a record quarter on Wednesday, posting quarterly revenues of over $100 billion for the first time ever. Most of Apple's business lines, including iPhone and services, had higher-than-expected sales, but the stock fell anyway.
"I think people are cashing out of it (Apple)," Wang told CNBC on Thursday. "But it's a good dip for a buy for a lot of fundamental reasons."
Wang listed three main reasons why Apple's stock is a good buy right now.