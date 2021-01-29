Another consequence of Covid: a world without cash

Not wanting to touch anything is having a dramatic impact on consumer habits.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Americans are abandoning cash almost entirely in favor of "tap and go" transactions and have finally embraced contactless and digital payment methods after years of reluctance.

Fewer and fewer adults use printed or minted U.S. currency at all any more. About 3 in 10 Americans said they make no purchases with cash in a typical week, up from a quarter in 2015, according to the Pew Research Center.

The U.S. Mint has pleaded with the public to use coins again, but the opportunities to do so are fewer and farther between.

Since the start of the pandemic, more retailers have moved to e-commerce, including allowing shoppers to pay online and pick up curbside, avoiding even the touch-card readers, according to the National Retail Federation. Overall, 67% of retailers now accept some form of no-touch payment.

"We've had several years' worth of innovation all at once," said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

As of January, all subways and buses in New York City enabled riders to tap a contactless bank card or their mobile wallet at turnstiles to pay fares, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs America's largest urban transportation network.

Nationwide, gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies and even farm stands are also making the switch, accelerating the move away from cash in favor of touch-free payments.

"There's a whole infrastructure now and that will last beyond the pandemic," Rossman said.