Covid live updates: WHO starts investigation into Covid’s Wuhan origin

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The World Health Organization has warned that new and more contagious Covid variants are fueling a spike in infections and death across Africa. WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said the variant first identified in South Africa "has spread quickly beyond Africa, and so what's keeping me awake at night right now is that it's very likely circulating in a number of African countries." The United States on Thursday confirmed its first two cases of the South Africa strain, known as B.1.351, in two South Carolina adults with no travel history or connection with one another.
The U.S. is recording at least 158,500 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,200 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
The European Union has published a redacted version of its contract with AstraZeneca for its coronavirus vaccine, amid escalating tensions over delivery delays to the bloc.
It comes as the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, continues to ratchet up the pressure on the drugmaker after it said it would only be able to deliver a fraction of the shots agreed upon for the first quarter due to production issues.
The company has since denied that it has failed to honor its commitments to the EU, saying delivery figures to the 27-nation bloc were targets rather than promises.
The contract, which was entered into as of Aug. 27, stipulates that AstraZeneca had committed to using its "best reasonable efforts" to build capacity to manufacture 300 million doses of vaccine, with an option for the Commission to order an additional 100 million doses.
—Sam Meredith
Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz said Malaysia's ongoing lockdown to contain Covid will hit its economy much less than the previous one that restricted more economic activity, reports CNBC's Yen Nee Lee.
The minister said the current round of measures costs Malaysia an estimated 700 million ringgit ($172.7 million) a day in lost economic output or GDP, less than the estimated 2.4 billion ringgit ($592.3 million) a day when the entire country was locked down last year.
"Today, we've learnt from lessons from the past. So we are restricting more targeted sectors but more importantly, social activities and some movements interstate," he told CNBC as part of the coverage of the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.
The government is maintaining its forecast for the Malaysian economy to grow between 6.5% and 7.5% this year. Zafrul also said his ministry is maintaining its budget deficit forecast of 5.4% of GDP.
—Melodie Warner
CNBC's Eunice Yoon reports on a World Health Organization investigation into the origin of Covid-19.