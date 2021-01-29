Dr. Gottlieb says J&J Covid vaccine trial yields very good result and vaccine will aid U.S. pandemic response

Dr. Scott Gottlieb on Friday cheered the results of Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine trial, telling CNBC he believes they bode well for the U.S. fight against the pandemic.

J&J said earlier in the day its vaccine demonstrated 66% effectiveness overall in preventing the disease, although the level of protection varied by region. In the U.S., for example, it was 72%, compared with 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa after four weeks.

Across all geographies, the vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe cases of Covid-19 after four weeks, according to J&J. Protection improved over time, the company said, with zero participants reporting a severe case after 49 days. Additionally, J&J said the vaccine provided complete protection against Covid-related hospitalizations after four weeks.

"This is a very good result," Gottlieb said on "Closing Bell," while seeking to downplay comparisons with the vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. Those vaccines, which have been granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, were more than 94% effective in preventing Covid-19 in clinical trials.

"I don't think you can make apples-to-apples comparisons across the clinical trials. They were run a little bit different," said Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner who sits on the board of Pfizer.

For example, he noted a majority of J&J's trial participants were in Latin America and South Africa, where different variants of the coronavirus are circulating. Vaccines from all manufacturers are probably going to be less effective against those variants, he said.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine also offers advantages over the ones Americans are currently receiving, said Gottlieb, who led the FDA from 2017 to 2019 in the Trump administration. J&J's vaccine requires just one dose, whereas Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccines both require two shots a few weeks apart.

"The immune protection that it affords seems to be pretty durable," Gottlieb said of J&J's vaccine. "If you look at the clinical trial data from the phase two study and also this study, based on what we know, the immune cells that the vaccine was generating continued to increase for the duration of the time they were looking at these patients."

New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson said it intends to apply for emergency use authorization with the FDA in early February. Gottlieb said he expects the regulatory agency to grant that limited clearance, which would pave the way for its distribution and administration across the U.S. "It's a great addition to the market," he said.

The U.S., after a slower-than-expected start, has administered initial vaccine doses to nearly 23 million people, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An additional 4.8 million people have received their second dose, as of Friday morning.