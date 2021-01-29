Elon Musk's tweets are moving markets — and some investors are worried

Bitcoin's value jumped over 20% to $38,566 on Friday after Elon Musk, the world's richest person, changed his personal Twitter bio to #bitcoin, fueling speculation that he had bought more of the cryptocurrency.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the billionaire appeared to prompt shares in CD Projekt, which makes the Cyberpunk 2077 computer game, to surge more than 12% after he said via Twitter that a new model of Tesla's Model S Plaid car would allow passengers to play the game.

Several hours later, Musk said: "With Cyberpunk, even the hotfixes literally have hotfixes, but … great game."

On Tuesday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO fueled the frenzied surge on GameStop shares when he tweeted "Gamestonk!!" and a link to the WallStreetBets Reddit thread. The made-up word is a combination of GameStop and "stonks," which is a slang term for stocks.

"There's an odd irony to Elon Musk's ability to move the market, while attacking what he sees as unnatural market forces in short-selling," Freetrade analyst Dan Lane told CNBC. "It might be that this is finally the time to have a discussion on the legitimacy of the practice."

The tweet appeared to help GameStop's valuation to skyrocket to over $10 billion in afterhours trading and forced some amateur trading apps to pause trading. But some people stand to lose a lot of money if GameStop's share price comes crashing down.

Vincent Flood, presenter of the VideoWeek podcast, which looks at the advertising market, said Musk's tweets can "have devastating consequences for retail investors whilst he and his friends enrich themselves at the expense of the little guy."

Ex-Googler Rich Pleeth, an entrepreneur and tech investor in London, agreed. He told CNBC that Musk can "enrich himself with one tweet."

"He is an innovator but that doesn't mean he's above the law," Pleeth said.

However, Max Levy, head of business development at online investment management app Nutmeg, said: "This has always happened in capital markets," listing Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio as other "influencers" on asset prices.