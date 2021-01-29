EU places export controls on coronavirus vaccines

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talks to media in the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarters.

LONDON — The European Union on Friday placed temporary controls on the export of coronavirus vaccines made inside the bloc, following a spat with British pharma giant AstraZeneca and wider supply issues.

It has been dealt two massive blows recently with Pfizer saying it would be temporarily lowering production while it upgraded its production capacity at its Belgian plant. Last week, AstraZeneca also said it would be delivering far fewer doses to the EU in the spring than initially expected, due to production issues at its plants in the Netherlands and Belgium.

After pressuring AstraZeneca this week to honor its commitments, and then urging the firm to move vaccines made in the U.K. into the bloc, the EU confirmed on Friday it was implementing temporary controls.

"Protecting the health of our citizens remains our utmost priority, and we must put in place the necessary measures to ensure we achieve this," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

"This transparency and authorization mechanism is temporary, and we will of course continue to uphold our commitments towards low- and middle-income countries."

The controls are expected to last until the end of March.