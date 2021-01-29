Google CMO: Focus on consumer is best way to fight big tech antitrust scrutiny

Alphabet and Google are facing enhanced government scrutiny, including an antitrust suit filed in December, the third since October. The legal clash with government regulators could take years to resolve, and Google's chief marketing officer says a continued focus on the consumer is the best response.

Google will continue to resonate with its users despite rising government scrutiny toward big technology companies, the company's chief marketing officer Lorraine Twohill, said at CNBC's recent CMO Exchange.

"We are by far the most helpful company in their lives and we need to keep delivering on that," Twohill said at the CNBC virtual event on Thursday.

User trust is a "core part" of Google's DNA,Twohill said, and is comprised of three components. It includes offering information that's accurate and timely, while also enhancing privacy and security measures to keep users safe. Roughly 200 million users have already gone the platform's privacy check-up, she said.

"For us, if we continue to maintain a strong relationship with our consumers, with our users through being helpful … to me that's the right answer right now," Twohill said.