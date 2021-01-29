Morgan Stanley names its 'high conviction' Europe stocks set to surprise this earnings season

Pedestrians cross a foot bridge towards the offices of global financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the commercial office block No. 1 Canada Square, in the Canary Wharf financial, shopping and business district in London, U.K.

LONDON — Morgan Stanley has named the stocks that its analysts predict will be the best performers — and under-performers — ahead of their earnings reports.

The research analysts said they expect fourth-quarter earnings to be moderate relative to the rebound seen in the third quarter of 2020, given lockdown restrictions seen throughout Europe in the last few months.

"However, we believe numbers are achievable and 4Q (fourth quarter) should deliver a positive surprise," the analysts said, highlighting "13 stocks where MS Research analysts have high conviction ahead of the results."

Morgan Stanley noted that its quarterly survey was positively skewed, with analysts seeing "modest upside risks in fourth quarter, especially for Autos, Beverages, Business Services, Chemicals, Internet, Semiconductors and Freight."

Conversely, they identified "downside risks for Aerospace & Defense, Infrastructure, Leisure, Med Tech, Software and Airlines."

Led by Ross A. MacDonald, the analysts said they had high conviction on 13 stocks going into earnings season. Of these, they had a positive view on eight: Consultancy firm Capgemini, energy firm EDF, Evolution Gaming, investment management firm Man Group, Norwegian aluminum and renewable energy company Norsk Hydro, Santander, Siemens Healthineers, and Trelleborg, a global engineering group.

The first of these to report will be Siemens Healthineers, which publishes its first quarter results on Monday.