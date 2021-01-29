New coronavirus variants a fueling a ‘second wave’ in Africa, WHO warns

Funeral workers wearing personal protective equipment carry a casket during the burial of a COVID-19 victim, amid a nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, at the Olifantsvlei cemetery, south-west of Joburg, South Africa January 6, 2021.

New and more contagious variants of Covid-19 are spreading across Africa, causing a spike in infections and deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

More than 175,000 new cases and more than 6,200 deaths were reported across the continent in the week leading up to Thursday, the WHO said in an update, while infection rates rose 50% between Dec. 29 and Jan. 25 compared to the previous four weeks.

Deaths doubled over the same period to 15,000, concentrated in 10 mainly southern and northern African nations, with 22 countries now seeing infection rates surging.

"The variant which was first detected in South Africa has spread quickly beyond Africa and so what's keeping me awake at night right now is that it's very likely circulating in a number of African countries," WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

The variant first discovered in South Africa is driving record infection rates in the subcontinent, and has now been identified in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya and the French Indian Ocean region of Mayotte, Zambia, the WHO confirmed, along with 24 nations outside of Africa.