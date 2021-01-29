Thailand is set to kick off vaccination drive next month, its finance minister says

SINGAPORE — Thailand will receive its first batch of vaccines next month and plans to start producing its own, according to its finance minister.

For a start, about 100,000 doses will be arriving, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

"The first vaccines will be coming to Thailand next month, the first lot," he said, adding that Thai firm Siam Bioscience will be working with pharmaceutical company British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca to develop vaccines to make it available for both Thailand and other countries.

He was speaking to CNBC as part of the coverage of World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.

Thailand will kickstart its vaccine rollout on Feb. 14 and aims to inoculate 19 million people in the first phase, its prime minister said Wednesday, according to a Reuters report.

The Southeast Asian nation has secured 26 million doses from AstraZeneca to be produced by Siam Bioscience and 2 million doses from China's Sinovac, the report said. It has also reserved 35 million doses from AstraZeneca, it added.