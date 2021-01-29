Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO
Airlines

United Airlines warns thousands of employees that their jobs are at risk—again

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Share
Key Points
  • United Airlines said the jobs of roughly 14,000 employees are at risk when federal aid expires this spring.
  • United and American have called back thousands of furloughed workers under an agreement for $15 billion in additional federal aid for the industry.
  • The companies are required by law to inform employees if their jobs are at risk, but it doesn't mean they will ultimately all be cut.
A United Airlines Boeing 737-800 and United Airlines A320 Airbus on seen approach to San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco.
Louis Nastro | Reuters

United Airlines said the jobs of roughly 14,000 employees are at risk when a second round of federal aid expires this spring, the latest sign of how the industry is struggling to regain its footing in the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies are legally required to inform employees if their jobs are at risk in advance and it does not mean they will ultimately lose their employment. United is turning to new voluntary measures to reduce its headcount.

United and American Airlines recently started recalling thousands of employees they furloughed when the first round of government payroll support expired in the fall. Congress approved additional aid last year for the industry, on the condition that they call back furloughed workers and maintain payrolls until March 31. United told employees last year that the callbacks would likely be temporary.

"Despite ongoing efforts to distribute vaccines, customer demand has not changed much since we recalled those employees," the airline said in a staff note Friday, which was seen by CNBC. "When the recalls began, United said most recalled employees would return to their previous status as a result of the fall furloughs around April 1."

VIDEO3:1103:11
U.S. airlines saw $34B in losses in 2020
Worldwide Exchange