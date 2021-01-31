Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood says stocks are not in a bubble and neither are her fund's top holdings

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Share
Cathie Wood, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Sooner Than You Think conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Alex Flynn | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The heavy inflows into Cathie Wood's funds this year have led to exuberance around Ark Invest, but the high-profile investor isn't worried about a bubble in her funds, or the market at large.

Wood told CNBC Pro how the firm manages positions in the fund when valuations get too hefty. And revealed the one stock she is holding no matter what the valuation because of how disruptive the company will be.

The firm's Ark Innovation fund, already the largest actively managed ETF, has raked in another $3 billion in new money this year alone as investors keep following 2020's eye-popping track record.

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProMorgan Creek launches SPAC ETF to capitalize on investor thirst for blank check firms
Maggie Fitzgerald18 min ago
CNBC ProCramer urges GameStop to capitalize on frenzy and issue new stock to pay off debt
Jesse Pound
CNBC Pro3 reasons why Apple shares are a buy right now, according to one pro
Sam Shead
Read More