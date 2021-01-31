Ark Invest's Cathie Wood says stocks are not in a bubble and neither are her fund's top holdings

Cathie Wood, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Sooner Than You Think conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.

The heavy inflows into Cathie Wood's funds this year have led to exuberance around Ark Invest, but the high-profile investor isn't worried about a bubble in her funds, or the market at large.

Wood told CNBC Pro how the firm manages positions in the fund when valuations get too hefty. And revealed the one stock she is holding no matter what the valuation because of how disruptive the company will be.

The firm's Ark Innovation fund, already the largest actively managed ETF, has raked in another $3 billion in new money this year alone as investors keep following 2020's eye-popping track record.