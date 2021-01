The third ETF centered around the SPAC boom rolled out last week attempting to capture investors enthusiasm about the red-hot blank check firms.

Morgan Creek Capital, in partnership with Exos Financial, launched the actively managed Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF. The exchange traded fund with nearly $19 million in assets under management, will operate under ticker SPXZ.

The ETF, which launched on Tuesday, dipped about 1.5% amid the volatile week for Wall Street.