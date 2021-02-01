Asia-Pacific markets mixed as China says its manufacturing activity growth slowed in January

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were were mixed in Monday morning trade as official data released over the weekend showed manufacturing activity in China growing at a slower pace in January.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose about 1% in while the Topix index advanced 0.9%. South Korea's Kospi edged 0.42% higher.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dropped about 0.5%. Shares of several Australian miners, on the other hand, surged in Monday trade: Argent Minerals soared more than 25% while Adriatic Metals jumped 14.75%. That came as spot silver prices rose more than 6.5% to $28.66 an ounce.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.14% lower.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 51.3 in January, according to a statement by the country's National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.

In comparison, the reading for December was 51.9 and remained above the 50-level, which indicates growth. PMI readings below that level signal contraction. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the figure for January to come in at 51.6.

Looking ahead, a private survey of Chinese manufacturing activity in January is set to be released, with the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI expected to be out around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.