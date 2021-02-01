Biden signs order to reopen Obamacare in 2 weeks—here’s what you need to know

President Joe Biden signed a package of health care-related executive orders on Thursday that, among other initiatives, will reopen HealthCare.gov for a special, three-month enrollment period starting on Feb. 15.

That means Americans without health insurance have a chance to check out their state's health insurance marketplace options offered through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, outside the normal Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 period. This can offer many Americans, particularly those who have dealt with unemployment amid the Covid-19 pandemic, another chance to get insurance. About 28.9 million nonelderly Americans were uninsured in 2019, the latest data available.

Although losing job-based health insurance qualifies you for a special enrollment period (even if you quit or get fired), it's only available for about 60 days, and many people don't sign up in time. It's estimated that about 7.7 million workers lost their employer-sponsored health insurance due to the pandemic as of June 2020, according to the Commonwealth Fund. Including dependents, about 14.6 million people were affected.

The latest special enrollment period also presents a chance for those on a Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) health insurance plan to find a cheaper option. While employers cover about 82% of the plan costs for individuals and 71% for families, those on COBRA carry the total cost themselves, plus a 2% administrative fee.

Meanwhile, the national average premium for a silver level, or benchmark, marketplace plan in 2021 is $452 a month, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. That does not include any subsidies that can be applied to lower the cost, which about 85% of Americans are eligible to receive.

Although a marketplace plan may be less expensive than COBRA, it still may not be cheap. Consumers should go in with realistic expectations. If you're making $20,000, you may be able to get pretty cheap insurance since the savings you may be eligible for are based on your income. But if you're single and making $40,000, it's going to cost more — at least a few hundred dollars, says Carolyn McClanahan, a Florida-based financial planner and physician.

Yet going without health insurance, even if you're generally healthy, can be a big gamble. "The problem is, if you don't have insurance, you might be able to piece together some care through free clinics. But generally, you're not going to get great care," McClanahan says.

For those interested in the special enrollment period starting in about two weeks, here's a rundown on where to start and what to consider before enrolling.