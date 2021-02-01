European stocks head for higher open, tracking positive moves in global markets

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Monday, echoing positive market sentiment elsewhere.

London's FTSE is seen opening 10 points higher at 6,420, Germany's DAX up 77 points at 13,525, France's CAC 40 up 28 points at 5,433 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 140 points at 21,658, according to IG.

European markets look set to start the trading week on a positive note, like their global counterparts, despite a week of turbulent trading last week after retail investors prompted what Goldman Sachs has called the biggest short squeeze in 25 years. Overnight Sunday, U.S. stock index futures turned positive in volatile trading following last week's heavy losses — the worst for the market since October.

Another busy week of earnings is coming up with 99 S&P companies set to report; Alphabet, Amazon, Alibaba, Snap, Exxon, Biogen, Pfizer and Chipotle are among the names set to report this coming week.

In other U.S. news, a group of 10 Republican senators sent President Joe Biden a letter on Sunday, urging him to consider a smaller, scaled-down Covid-19 relief proposal. His current plans call for $1.9 trillion in additional fiscal stimulus.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia-Pacific were higher Monday as data showed that China's manufacturing activity growth in January slowed compared to the previous month, according to official data released over the weekend. A private survey also showed Chinese manufacturing activity growth slowing in January, with the Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index coming in at 51.5.

European investors will be keeping an eye on developments in the deployment of coronavirus vaccines after a period of arguments and tensions last week over supplies of the vaccine, particularly from AstraZeneca, and criticism over the speed of the vaccine rollout in the EU.

Data releases Monday include the euro zone unemployment rate for December, manufacturing PMI data for December and new car registration data from Spain. Earnings come from Siemens Healthineers, RyanAir, Nintendo and Banco Sabadell and Julius Baer.

- CNBC's Pippa Stevens and Eustance Huang contributed to this market report.