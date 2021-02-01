Here are four stocks Goldman Sachs says you 'might have missed'

A patch bearing the Goldman Sachs Group logo is pictured on a trading jacket on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

Goldman Sachs analysts have named a number of stocks they say will benefit from trends investors "might have missed."

The news cycle last week was dominated by the short squeeze created by retail investors buying into unloved stocks such as GameStop, as well as earnings announcements from companies such as Tesla and Facebook.

But Goldman's analysts, led by Daniela Costa, highlighted some news that didn't necessarily make the headlines, and listed four stocks that could see positive effects from these "missed" announcements.