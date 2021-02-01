Yes, bitcoin could be the new GameStop

It has been a volatile few months for bitcoin. On Friday alone, the cryptocurrency briefly shot 20% higher after billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to "#bitcoin." Though it quickly gave up those gains, there are parallels between bitcoin's swift move higher and the GameStop stock mania, which continues to dominate the global news cycle. The battle of hedge-fund short sellers versus retail traders who are coordinating on social media to drive the price higher could be a sign of what's to come for the world's biggest cryptocurrency.

Shorting bitcoin

Data from crypto news and analysis company The Block shows that hedge funds are short bitcoin by more than $1 billion. That term "shorting" means that traders and hedge funds are betting that the price of bitcoin will go down. Those short positions ramped up starting in October 2020, just as bitcoin's latest rally began to take hold. Meanwhile, individual investors are still buying into bitcoin, among other cryptocurrencies, as they bet that the price will go up. Sound familiar? Retail brokerages including Robinhood have extended trading restrictions on stocks such as GameStop, and as of Friday, the trading app is also limiting trading in cryptocurrencies.

Crypto fundamentals

Unlike GameStop, a brick-and-mortar mall business that was closing stores even before the pandemic led to widespread shutdowns, analysts say the fundamentals underlying bitcoin tell a more promising story. Analysts at JPMorgan think the price of bitcoin could rally as high as $146,000, and the global head of CitiFXTechnicals says the charts signal that bitcoin could reach $318,000 by December. Part of what's different about bitcoin's rally in 2020 versus its last run higher, in 2017, is that institutional investors are now adopting bitcoin, lending it newfound legitimacy and helping to erase the reputational risk of investing in the cryptocurrency. "We've seen the majority of folks like insurance firms, asset managers, hedge funds and corporate balance sheets come into the market in 2020," said Michael Bucella, general partner at crypto firm BlockTower Capital. The surge in interest from mainstream financial players hasn't just reformed bitcoin's image, it's also fomented a supply shortage.

Bitcoin's supply crisis

"There is a large and emerging group of institutions that have an enormous capital base that are reallocating to this space," Bucella said. "And if you think about the supply-demand model of a commodity, the supply curve is declining over time to effectively zero, and the demand is increasing exponentially." There will only ever be 21 million bitcoins in existence, because, like other cryptocurrencies, it was built around the principle of a finite supply. The total number of mined bitcoin is at roughly 18.6 million, so it's nearing its maximum threshold. And that interest from institutional investors doesn't appear to be slowing down. "There's a lot of demand, and there's not enough supply of bitcoin for every financial institution to have their own reserve to serve their clients," said McKenzie Slaughter, a member of the Black Women Blockchain Council.

Bitcoin vs. GameStop