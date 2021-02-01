Leon Cooperman on GameStop, the Fed and the myth about the rich and taxes

My views on a variety of subjects:

GameStop frenzy

I am not critical of the GameStop speculators in the slightest.

I hope they understand they are speculating and in my opinion the stock price bears no relationship to the fundamental value of the business — I'm a fundamentalist and I believe that in the end water seeks its own level, and unless the speculators in GME are excellent traders, they are destined to lose money.

This is an opinion and I have never owned GME stock, so I'm no expert on the company or its prospects.

The Fed and markets

I think the speculation in the market we are seeing results in part from the zero interest rate policy being followed by the Fed and extremely loose fiscal policy. Add to that zero commissions and government rebate checks and one can appreciate what is going on.

In my view these policies have pulled demand forward and the market is overvalued and the process of returning to normal won't be pleasant. I hope I'm wrong because I tend to be long and not a big short seller.

David vs. Goliath

The press framing this as a battle between the wealthy and the less wealthy is bogus.

America is and should be a country that doesn't depreciate wealth, but the less-wealthy are striving to become wealthy.

The negative dialogue directed toward the wealthy by people like Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are contributing to this divisiveness and it's neither appropriate nor justified.