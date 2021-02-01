Major snowstorm slams Northeast, spurring shutdowns and blackouts

The first major snowstorm of 2021 is underway, with power outages hitting New Jersey, a state of emergency declared across 44 counties in New York state, and the largest recorded snowfall at Chicago O'Hare Airport since 2015.

As of midday Monday, about 1,500 customers in New Jersey were without power, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter, with the worst of the storm yet to hit. Forecasters are expecting several more inches in southern New Jersey, and at least another foot of snow in the northern parts of the state.

In New York state, snow is expected to fall at a rate of about two inches per hour this afternoon. Areas in New York City, Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions could see up to 2 feet of snow by Tuesday morning.

Major airlines have canceled service to most NYC airports, and American Airlines has canceled operations in several affected states, with limited service to return on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania is seeing similar snowfall rates, with 2 to 3 inches expected per hour Monday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the Biden administration has been in contact with FEMA and is monitoring the storm.