Weather & Natural Disasters

Major snowstorm slams Northeast, spurring shutdowns and blackouts

Rich Mendez
Share
Key Points
  • The first major snowstorm of 2021 is underway.
  • It's already spurred power outages in New Jersey, a state of emergency across 44 counties in New York state, and the largest recorded snowfall at Chicago O'Hare Airport since 2015.
  • Major airlines have canceled service to most NYC airports.

The first major snowstorm of 2021 is underway, with power outages hitting New Jersey, a state of emergency declared across 44 counties in New York state, and the largest recorded snowfall at Chicago O'Hare Airport since 2015.

As of midday Monday, about 1,500 customers in New Jersey were without power, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter, with the worst of the storm yet to hit. Forecasters are expecting several more inches in southern New Jersey, and at least another foot of snow in the northern parts of the state.

In New York state, snow is expected to fall at a rate of about two inches per hour this afternoon. Areas in New York City, Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions could see up to 2 feet of snow by Tuesday morning.

Major airlines have canceled service to most NYC airports, and American Airlines has canceled operations in several affected states, with limited service to return on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania is seeing similar snowfall rates, with 2 to 3 inches expected per hour Monday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the Biden administration has been in contact with FEMA and is monitoring the storm.

A worker shovels snow in New York City

A worker clears snow from a sidewalk in New York, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A resident crosses the street as snow piles up in Manhattan

People walk through the snow in Manhattan on February 01, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Harlem residents struggle through snow in New York

People struggle through heavy falling snow in the Harlem section of Manhattan during a winter storm in New York, February 1, 2021.
Mike Segar | Reuters

Residents enjoy a snowball fight in Washington, DC

People take part in a snowball fight as snow blankets the National Mall on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Kent Nishimura | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

A snowman appears near the U.S. Capitol

A snowman is seen at the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2021.
Cheriss May | Reuters

A snowman adorned with a traffic cone near the Washington Monument

People play in the snow at the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington D.C., Jan. 31, 2021.
Liu Jie | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

A bicycle ride with no traffic in Times Square

A person cycles through the Times Square during a snow storm, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in New York, February 1, 2021.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters

A New Yorker strolls through a snowy Times Square

A person crosses a street during a snow storm, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 1, 2021.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters

A snowball fight in front of the New York Stock Exchange

People have a snowball fight outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during a snow storm in New York, February 1, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The Charging Bull covered in snow on Wall Street

The bull of Wall Street is seen during the pass of the snowstorm on January 31, 2021 in New York City.
Eduardo MunozAlvarez | VIEW press | Corbis News | Getty Images

A pedestrian walks through snow in New York City

A person walks during a snow storm, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in New York, February 1, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Outdoor seating in Manhattan is covered in snow

An outdoor eating area is seen in Greenwich Village neighborhood during a snow storm, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, February 1, 2021.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

A truck spreads salt on roads in Times Square

A truck spreads salt as snow falls during a winter storm in Times Square on January 31, 2021.
Kena Betancur | AFP | Getty Images