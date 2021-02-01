Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Europe Markets
China Markets
Asia Markets
World Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
Europe Politics
China Politics
Asia Politics
World Politics
CNBC TV
Live Audio
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
Europe TV
Asia TV
CNBC Podcasts
Digital Originals
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
Select
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Europe Markets
China Markets
Asia Markets
World Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
Europe Politics
China Politics
Asia Politics
World Politics
CNBC TV
Live Audio
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
Europe TV
Asia TV
CNBC Podcasts
Digital Originals
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Virgin Galactic, McDonald's & more
Published Mon, Feb 1 2021
8:39 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
Citi downgraded Discovery and ViacomCBS to neutral from buy.
KeyBanc downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to underweight from sector weight.
KeyBanc downgraded Lowe's to sector weight from over weight.
Bank of America downgraded Moderna to underperform from neutral.
Citi opened a positive catalyst watch on McDonald's.
MKM downgraded AMC to sell from neutral.
UBS downgraded Williams- Sonoma to sell from neutral.
Piper Sandler raised its price target on Tesla to $1,200 from $515.
Piper Sandler raised its price target on Chipotle to $2,000 from $1,835.
Stifel downgraded Stitch Fix to hold from buy.
Barclays downgraded Canada Goose to equal weight from overweight.
Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic to equal weight from overweight.
Wedbush upgraded Expedia to outperform from neutral.
Northland downgraded Intel to underperform from market perform.
A Lowe's hardware store in Philadelphia.
Mark Makela | Reuters
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Related Tags
Investment strategy
Markets
Breaking News: Markets
Investment strategy
Expedia Group Inc
More In Street Calls
Goldman Sachs says this is the biggest short squeeze in 25 years, with shorted stocks up 98%
Pippa Stevens
The most optimistic scenario for GameStop can't come close to justifying the stock price, Baird says
Jesse Pound
Barclays says the GameStop short squeeze will not cause a broader market contagion
Pippa Stevens
Read More