Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Virgin Galactic, McDonald's & more

Michael Bloom
  • Citi downgraded Discovery and ViacomCBS to neutral from buy.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to underweight from sector weight.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Lowe's to sector weight from over weight.
  • Bank of America downgraded Moderna to underperform from neutral.
  • Citi opened a positive catalyst watch on McDonald's.
  • MKM downgraded AMC to sell from neutral.
  • UBS downgraded Williams- Sonoma to sell from neutral.
  • Piper Sandler raised its price target on Tesla to $1,200 from $515.
  • Piper Sandler raised its price target on Chipotle to $2,000 from $1,835.
  • Stifel downgraded Stitch Fix to hold from buy.
  • Barclays downgraded Canada Goose to equal weight from overweight.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic to equal weight from overweight.
  • Wedbush upgraded Expedia to outperform from neutral.
  • Northland downgraded Intel to underperform from market perform.
A Lowe's hardware store in Philadelphia.
Mark Makela | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

