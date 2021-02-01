Getting financial aid for college is more important than ever before

As college costs rise, financial aid is a growing necessity, yet many students still don't apply.

Now, more states are requiring that they do — and paving the way to a college degree for some who might not be able to otherwise afford it.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, serves as the gateway to all federal money, including loans, work-study and grants, which are the most desirable kind of assistance.

Currently, only Louisiana and Illinois require you to file a FAFSA to graduate from high school. But soon the same will be true for Texas and at least another eight states, including California, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska and New Jersey, which are all considering bills to make the FAFSA mandatory, as well.

The idea behind making the FAFSA mandatory is that students are more likely to enroll in college when they are aware of the financial resources available to help them pay for it, according to the National College Attainment Network.

FAFSA completion can boost a student's likelihood of going to college and graduating, studies show.

In Louisiana, high school graduation rates have risen since the state implemented this rule, and the number of high school graduates immediately enrolling in college has climbed to an all-time high, according to early data.

"Time will tell if this is an effective approach, but more broadly, what's particularly encouraging is that we're seeing a collective understanding of how important it is for students and families to complete the FAFSA," said Ashley Boucher, a spokeswoman for education lender Sallie Mae.