Private jet company Wheels Up to go public in a $2 billion SPAC deal that could help it unlock new markets

Private jet company Wheels Up is merging with a special purpose acquisition company to go public at a valuation of more than $2 billion — more than twice its 2019 value.

The deal, expected to close in the second quarter, will make Wheels Up the first publicly traded standalone private jet company and vaults the seven-year-old start-up past many of the industry's longtime leaders in the race to become the Uber or AirBnb of private aviation.

It also highlights the rapid recovery of private jet companies during the pandemic, as the wealthy flocked to the safety of private jets for travel while the commercial airline industry continues to struggle. Commercial airline traffic is down about 65% to 70% from its pre-pandemic levels while private jet bookings are at or near their pre-pandemic highs.

Under terms of the deal, Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., a SPAC founded by a former LVMH executive, will merge with Wheels Up at an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. The deal is expected to provide about $790 million in cash proceeds, with $240 million in cash from Aspirational and $550 million from a PIPE, or "private investment in public equity." The PIPE investors include T. Rowe Price, Fidelity, Franklin Advisors, Durable Capital, HG Voro Capital Management and Third Point, a hedge fund run by Dan Loeb.

Delta Airlines, which has an equity stake in Wheels Up from the merger of Delta Private Jets with Wheels Up last year, will also remain a shareholder when the deal is completed.

"2020 was the beginning of a big democratization for us," Kenny Dichter, Wheels Up's founder and CEO told CNBC. "We saw so many new people who had never flown private before actually pick up and either join Wheels Up or come on to the platform and fly."

The deal marks a validation for Dichter, a high-octane entrepreneur who started selling T-shirts to fellow students at the University of Wisconsin and went on to create Marquis Jets, which was later sold to NetJets. Starting in 2013 with a membership model and fleet of King Air turboprops, Dichter aimed to topple the aviation industry from its elitist and inaccessible perch to serve a broader mass-affluent market.

Last year, the company flew more than 150,000 passengers with more than 1,500 owned, managed and third-party partner aircraft.

In merging with Aspirational, Wheels Up gains a partner in luxury marketing and expansion overseas, especially in the fast-growing Asian markets.

Aspirational CEO and Chairman Ravi Thakran is the former group chairman of LVMH South and Southeast Asia, Australia and Middle East and former chairman emeritus of the Asia business for L Catterton, the private equity firm that includes LVMH and Groupe Arnault as partners.